Mony Group (LON:MONY) Insider Peter Duffy Buys 79 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Mony Group insider Peter Duffy bought 79 shares on July 6 at GBX 190 per share, continuing a series of recent small purchases. He also bought shares in June and May, and made much larger trades in April.

Mony Group insider Peter Duffy bought 79 shares on July 6 at GBX 190 per share, continuing a series of recent small purchases. He also bought shares in June and May, and made much larger trades in April. Stock performance and valuation: MONY shares fell 1.7% and opened at GBX 192.30, near their 52-week range of GBX 139.70 to GBX 224.80. The company has a market cap of about £991.25 million and trades at a P/E ratio of 12.65.

MONY shares fell 1.7% and opened at GBX 192.30, near their 52-week range of GBX 139.70 to GBX 224.80. The company has a market cap of about £991.25 million and trades at a P/E ratio of 12.65. Analyst outlook: Jefferies upgraded Mony Group to buy and raised its price target to GBX 230 from GBX 205. The consensus among analysts remains a Buy with a higher average target of GBX 260.

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY - Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy acquired 79 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 per share, with a total value of £150.10.

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Peter Duffy acquired 83 shares of Mony Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 180 per share, with a total value of £149.40.

On Thursday, May 7th, Peter Duffy purchased 86 shares of Mony Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 175 per share, with a total value of £150.50.

On Friday, April 10th, Peter Duffy bought 12,044 shares of Mony Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 per share, with a total value of £19,872.60.

On Friday, April 10th, Peter Duffy bought 12,052 shares of Mony Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 per share, with a total value of £19,885.80.

On Friday, April 10th, Peter Duffy sold 12,118 shares of Mony Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165, for a total value of £19,994.70.

On Friday, April 10th, Peter Duffy sold 12,108 shares of Mony Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165, for a total value of £19,978.20.

Mony Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 192.30 on Thursday. Mony Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 139.70 and a 52 week high of GBX 224.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £991.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 173.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mony Group to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 205 to GBX 230 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 260.

Read Our Latest Report on Mony Group

Mony Group Company Profile

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others. Our purpose is to help households save money by giving them access to free online tools that enable them to compare and switch products.

Further Reading

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