Graham Charlton Acquires 7 Shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Softcat insider Graham Charlton bought 7 shares on July 7 at GBX 1,936 each, adding to earlier purchases of 8 shares in June and 11 shares in May.

Softcat insider Graham Charlton bought 7 shares on July 7 at GBX 1,936 each, adding to earlier purchases of 8 shares in June and 11 shares in May. Stock trading near highs: Softcat opened at GBX 1,835 and has traded between a 1-year low of GBX 1,083 and a high of GBX 1,977, with the stock sitting above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Softcat opened at GBX 1,835 and has traded between a 1-year low of GBX 1,083 and a high of GBX 1,977, with the stock sitting above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst sentiment remains positive: The company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,957, with several firms recently raising price targets or reiterating buy ratings.

Softcat plc (LON:SCT - Get Free Report) insider Graham Charlton purchased 7 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,936 per share, with a total value of £135.52.

Graham Charlton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Graham Charlton purchased 8 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,897 per share, for a total transaction of £151.76.

On Thursday, May 7th, Graham Charlton acquired 11 shares of Softcat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,422 per share, with a total value of £156.42.

Softcat Stock Performance

LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,835 on Thursday. Softcat plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,083 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,675.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,421.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,800 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,700 target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Softcat to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,550 to GBX 1,950 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,900 to GBX 1,950 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,957.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Softcat

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations. It also offers public cloud, collaboration, connectivity, data centre and private cloud, devices, and financial solution services. In addition, the company provides IT asset management, lifecycle solutions, modern management, security, software licensing, supply chain operation, and virtual desktop and application.

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