Bango (LON:BGO) Insider Purchases £148.68 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Bango PLC insider Ray Anderson bought 236 shares on June 18 at 63 pence each, totaling £148.68. He also purchased 255 shares on May 18 for £150.45, showing continued insider accumulation.

Bango PLC insider Ray Anderson bought 236 shares on June 18 at 63 pence each, totaling £148.68. He also purchased 255 shares on May 18 for £150.45, showing continued insider accumulation. Share price snapshot: Bango shares opened at 65 pence, near their 50-day moving average of 63.17 pence but well below the 200-day moving average of 73.79 pence. The stock has traded between 55 pence and 129 pence over the past 12 months.

Bango shares opened at 65 pence, near their 50-day moving average of 63.17 pence but well below the 200-day moving average of 73.79 pence. The stock has traded between 55 pence and 129 pence over the past 12 months. Analyst view: Canaccord Genuity reduced its price target on Bango from 212 pence to 181 pence, while keeping a buy rating. MarketBeat data shows an average rating of buy with a 181 pence target.

Bango PLC (LON:BGO - Get Free Report) insider Ray Anderson acquired 236 shares of Bango stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 per share, for a total transaction of £148.68.

Ray Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Ray Anderson acquired 255 shares of Bango stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 59 per share, with a total value of £150.45.

Bango Price Performance

Shares of Bango stock opened at GBX 65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £50.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.20. Bango PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 55 and a 12 month high of GBX 129.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Bango from GBX 212 to GBX 181 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 181.

View Our Latest Report on Bango

Bango Company Profile

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers. The world's largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere. Bango, where people subscribe.

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