Insider Buying: Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Insider Acquires £7,993.92 in Stock June 23, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider buying: Transense Technologies insider Ryan Maughan bought 16,654 shares on June 22 at GBX 48 each, totaling £7,993.92. Stock performance: The shares opened at GBX 48.63, near their 52-week low of GBX 47 and well below the 52-week high of GBX 163. Business profile: Transense develops wireless sensor systems, including SAW sensors and tyre monitoring products, and recently licensed its iTrack TPMS technology to Bridgestone under a ten-year deal. Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT - Get Free Report) insider Ryan Maughan purchased 16,654 shares of Transense Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 per share, for a total transaction of £7,993.92. Transense Technologies Price PerformanceTransense Technologies stock opened at GBX 48.63 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of £7.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.38. Transense Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 47 and a 52 week high of GBX 163. Transense Technologies Company Profile (Get Free Report)Transense is a developer of specialist wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Products include the patent protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology, used to improve equipment power, performance, reliability and efficiency; iTrack, Transense's Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, recently licensed to Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tyre producer, under a ten-year deal; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.Featured StoriesFive stocks we like better than Transense TechnologiesBuy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the CaseInvestors Are Buying Into Sweetgreen Again—Should They?Burlington Is Winning Over Shoppers But Investors Need PatienceUSA Today's Digital Revival Is Gaining Steam, But With Plenty of RiskThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. 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