Insider Buying: Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Insider Acquires £7,993.92 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Transense Technologies insider Ryan Maughan bought 16,654 shares on June 22 at GBX 48 each, totaling £7,993.92.

Transense Technologies insider Ryan Maughan bought 16,654 shares on June 22 at GBX 48 each, totaling £7,993.92. Stock performance: The shares opened at GBX 48.63, near their 52-week low of GBX 47 and well below the 52-week high of GBX 163.

The shares opened at GBX 48.63, near their 52-week low of GBX 47 and well below the 52-week high of GBX 163. Business profile: Transense develops wireless sensor systems, including SAW sensors and tyre monitoring products, and recently licensed its iTrack TPMS technology to Bridgestone under a ten-year deal.

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT - Get Free Report) insider Ryan Maughan purchased 16,654 shares of Transense Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 per share, for a total transaction of £7,993.92.

Transense Technologies Price Performance

Transense Technologies stock opened at GBX 48.63 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of £7.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.38. Transense Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 47 and a 52 week high of GBX 163.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense is a developer of specialist wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Products include the patent protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology, used to improve equipment power, performance, reliability and efficiency; iTrack, Transense's Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, recently licensed to Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tyre producer, under a ten-year deal; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

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