Insider Buying: Energean (LON:ENOG) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Energean insider Matthaios Rigas bought 50,000 shares on June 19 at GBX 681 each, a total purchase of £340,500.

Energean insider Matthaios Rigas bought 50,000 shares on June 19 at GBX 681 each, a total purchase of £340,500. Stock performance and valuation: Energean shares were up 2.9% to GBX 717, but the stock remains well below its 52-week high of GBX 1,042 and trades with notable leverage on its balance sheet.

Energean shares were up 2.9% to GBX 717, but the stock remains well below its 52-week high of GBX 1,042 and trades with notable leverage on its balance sheet. Analyst outlook is mixed: Analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating on ENOG, with price targets ranging from GBX 680 to GBX 950 and an average target of GBX 798.33.

Energean plc (LON:ENOG - Get Free Report) insider Matthaios Rigas acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 681 per share, for a total transaction of £340,500.

Energean Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Energean stock opened at GBX 717 on Tuesday. Energean plc has a one year low of GBX 674.50 and a one year high of GBX 1,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,560.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 811.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 856.59. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 950 price target on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 765 price objective on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 680 target price on shares of Energean in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 798.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Energean

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license. The company was formerly known as Energean Oil & Gas plc and changed its name to Energean plc in May 2020. Energean plc was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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