Insider Buying: Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Insider Acquires £147.84 in Stock

Key Points Pennon Group insider Laura Flowerdew bought 32 shares on June 19 for about £147.84 , continuing a recent pattern of small insider purchases.

bought 32 shares on June 19 for about , continuing a recent pattern of small insider purchases. Flowerdew also bought 30 shares in May and 27 shares in April, suggesting ongoing insider confidence even as the stock trades below recent moving averages.

The shares were up 0.8% and analysts remain mixed-to-positive, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of GBX 1,432.50.

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN - Get Free Report) insider Laura Flowerdew bought 32 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 per share, for a total transaction of £147.84.

Laura Flowerdew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Laura Flowerdew bought 30 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 508 per share, for a total transaction of £152.40.

On Monday, April 20th, Laura Flowerdew purchased 27 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 544 per share, with a total value of £146.88.

Pennon Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 463.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 516.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 535.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.81. Pennon Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 439.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 605. The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 28.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 129.14 billion during the quarter. Pennon Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 7.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 590 price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 565 to GBX 615 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 620 to GBX 550 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 650 price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 6,560 to GBX 5,520 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,432.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PNN

About Pennon Group

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive. Our 25-year rolling licence provides predictable index-linked growth and visibility over future revenues. We provide clean and wastewater services through our businesses across the Great South West.

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