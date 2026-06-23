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Insider Buying: Syncona (LON:SYNC) Insider Acquires 16,063 Shares of Stock

June 23, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Syncona insider John Roche bought 16,063 shares of the company on Friday, June 19, at an average price of GBX 100 per share, for a total of £16,063.
  • Syncona shares recently opened at GBX 96.20, trading near the middle of their 52-week range of GBX 86.80 to GBX 102.60.
  • The company has a market capitalization of about £585.08 million and a beta of 0.35, indicating relatively low volatility compared with the broader market.

Syncona (LON:SYNC - Get Free Report) insider John Roche acquired 16,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 per share, with a total value of £16,063.

Syncona Stock Performance

Shares of SYNC stock opened at GBX 96.20 on Tuesday. Syncona has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.80 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £585.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Syncona Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syncona's purpose is to invest to extend and enhance human life. We do this by creating, building and scaling companies to deliver transformational treatments to patients in areas of high unmet need. We aim to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of 20-25 globally leading life science businesses, across development stage, modality and therapeutic area, for the benefit of all our stakeholders. We focus on developing treatments that deliver patient impact by working in close partnership with world-class academic founders and experienced management teams.

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