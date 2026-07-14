Matt Wilson Acquires 6,438 Shares of Bango (LON:BGO) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Bango insider Matt Wilson purchased 6,438 shares on July 10 at GBX 71 each, totaling about £4,571. He also bought 3,052 shares in May at GBX 59, showing continued insider accumulation.

Bango insider Matt Wilson purchased 6,438 shares on July 10 at GBX 71 each, totaling about £4,571. He also bought 3,052 shares in May at GBX 59, showing continued insider accumulation. Stock performance: Bango shares were up 5.7% and opened at GBX 69.75. The stock remains well below its 12-month high of GBX 129, though above its 12-month low of GBX 55.

Bango shares were up 5.7% and opened at GBX 69.75. The stock remains well below its 12-month high of GBX 129, though above its 12-month low of GBX 55. Analyst view: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and a GBX 181 price target. MarketBeat data shows a consensus rating of Buy for Bango.

Bango PLC (LON:BGO - Get Free Report) insider Matt Wilson purchased 6,438 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 per share, with a total value of £4,570.98.

Matt Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Matt Wilson acquired 3,052 shares of Bango stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 59 per share, for a total transaction of £1,800.68.

Bango Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of LON BGO opened at GBX 69.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £53.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.20. Bango PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 55 and a 12-month high of GBX 129. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 181 price target on shares of Bango in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 181.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bango

Bango Company Profile

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers. The world's largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere. Bango, where people subscribe.

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