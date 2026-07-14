Key Points Insider buying: Centrica CEO Chris O’Shea bought 88 shares of the company on July 10 at GBX 171 each, a small purchase worth about £150.

Centrica CEO Chris O’Shea bought 88 shares of the company on July 10 at GBX 171 each, a small purchase worth about £150. Stock trading below longer-term averages: Centrica opened at GBX 171.66, below its 50-day average of GBX 186.01 and 200-day average of GBX 191.84.

Centrica opened at GBX 171.66, below its 50-day average of GBX 186.01 and 200-day average of GBX 191.84. Analyst sentiment remains positive: The stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy, with five analysts rating it Buy and an average price target of GBX 221.33.

Centrica plc (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) insider Chris OShea purchased 88 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 per share, with a total value of £150.48.

Centrica Stock Performance

LON:CNA opened at GBX 171.66 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 186.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 191.84. The firm has a market cap of £7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 152.45 and a 52-week high of GBX 220.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 225 price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 190 to GBX 230 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 245 to GBX 235 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 210 price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 221.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Centrica

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK's largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK's gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers' decarbonisation journeys.

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