InsiderTrades.com logo

Chris OShea Purchases 88 Shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock

July 14, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Centrica CEO Chris O’Shea bought 88 shares of the company on July 10 at GBX 171 each, a small purchase worth about £150.
  • Stock trading below longer-term averages: Centrica opened at GBX 171.66, below its 50-day average of GBX 186.01 and 200-day average of GBX 191.84.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: The stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy, with five analysts rating it Buy and an average price target of GBX 221.33.

Centrica plc (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) insider Chris OShea purchased 88 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 per share, with a total value of £150.48.

Centrica Stock Performance

LON:CNA opened at GBX 171.66 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 186.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 191.84. The firm has a market cap of £7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 152.45 and a 52-week high of GBX 220.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 225 price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 190 to GBX 230 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 245 to GBX 235 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 210 price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 221.33.


Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Centrica

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK's largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK's gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers' decarbonisation journeys.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Centrica (LON:CNA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Centrica?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Centrica and related companies.
From Our Partners
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
They told you not to miss this one
The largest companies in the SP 500 are now more overvalued relative to fundamentals than they were at the abs...
Thor Metals | Sponsoredtc pixel
Forget SpaceX, this is Elon’s Next Breakthrough
Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin - two investors who called Nvidia a decade ago - say Elon Musk's newly filed AI pa...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
When I found Rolls-Royce under $2, most people thought I was crazy
In 2022, Karim Rahemtulla recommended Rolls-Royce when it traded under $2. The stock climbed more than 1,100% ...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
Print this and keep it by your screen
Ever been right about a stock's direction and still lost money on the trade? It's almost never bad luck - it's...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
Bank of America just revealed your expiration date. In their Bloomberg interview, they didn't just predict the...
Decentralized Masters | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
They told you not to miss this one
The largest companies in the SP 500 are now more overvalued relative to fundamentals than they were at the abs...
Thor Metals | Sponsoredtc pixel
Forget SpaceX, this is Elon’s Next Breakthrough
Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin - two investors who called Nvidia a decade ago - say Elon Musk's newly filed AI pa...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
When I found Rolls-Royce under $2, most people thought I was crazy
In 2022, Karim Rahemtulla recommended Rolls-Royce when it traded under $2. The stock climbed more than 1,100% ...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles