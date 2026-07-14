Insider Buying: Croda International (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys 5 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Croda International insider Stephen Oxley purchased 5 shares on July 10 at GBX 2,859 each, following another 5-share purchase in June at GBX 2,965.

Croda International insider Stephen Oxley purchased 5 shares on July 10 at GBX 2,859 each, following another 5-share purchase in June at GBX 2,965. Stock performance: Croda International shares were up 1.0% and opened at GBX 2,926, with the company valuing at about £4.08 billion.

Croda International shares were up 1.0% and opened at GBX 2,926, with the company valuing at about £4.08 billion. Analyst sentiment: Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus on CRDA, with an average target price of GBX 3,140, though recent ratings have been mixed between buy and hold.

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA - Get Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley purchased 5 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,859 per share, with a total value of £142.95.

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Stephen Oxley acquired 5 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,965 per share, with a total value of £148.25.

Croda International Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 2,926 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,426.77 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,959.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,885.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,000 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Croda International to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,280 to GBX 3,350 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,140.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRDA

Croda International Company Profile

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].