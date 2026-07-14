Insider Buying: Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Christopher Waldron purchased 20,000 shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metal on Friday, July 10, paying GBX 93 per share for a total of £18,600.

Christopher Waldron purchased 20,000 shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metal on Friday, July 10, paying GBX 93 per share for a total of £18,600. Stock movement: GPM shares were down 2.5% and opened at GBX 91.60, below both its 50-day moving average of GBX 102.57 and 200-day moving average of GBX 99.79.

GPM shares were down 2.5% and opened at GBX 91.60, below both its 50-day moving average of GBX 102.57 and 200-day moving average of GBX 99.79. Company snapshot: The investment trust focuses on gold and precious metals companies and recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 7.92 on revenue of GBX 98 million.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM - Get Free Report) insider Christopher Waldron bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 per share, with a total value of £18,600.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of GPM opened at GBX 91.60 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. Golden Prospect Precious Metal has a 12-month low of GBX 53.01 and a 12-month high of GBX 118.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The company reported GBX 7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 98 million for the quarter. Golden Prospect Precious Metal had a return on equity of 83.81% and a net margin of 576.39%.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Company Profile

Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LSE:GPM) investment trust is a closed-end investment company, which invests in gold and precious metals companies. The fund is run by experienced fund managers - Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd and seeks to provide investors with capital growth, from a portfolio of companies involved in the gold and precious metals sector.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].