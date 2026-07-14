InsiderTrades.com logo

Insider Buying: Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares

July 14, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Christopher Waldron purchased 20,000 shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metal on Friday, July 10, paying GBX 93 per share for a total of £18,600.
  • Stock movement: GPM shares were down 2.5% and opened at GBX 91.60, below both its 50-day moving average of GBX 102.57 and 200-day moving average of GBX 99.79.
  • Company snapshot: The investment trust focuses on gold and precious metals companies and recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 7.92 on revenue of GBX 98 million.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM - Get Free Report) insider Christopher Waldron bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 per share, with a total value of £18,600.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of GPM opened at GBX 91.60 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. Golden Prospect Precious Metal has a 12-month low of GBX 53.01 and a 12-month high of GBX 118.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The company reported GBX 7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 98 million for the quarter. Golden Prospect Precious Metal had a return on equity of 83.81% and a net margin of 576.39%.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LSE:GPM) investment trust is a closed-end investment company, which invests in gold and precious metals companies. The fund is run by experienced fund managers - Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd and seeks to provide investors with capital growth, from a portfolio of companies involved in the gold and precious metals sector.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Golden Prospect Precious Metal?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Golden Prospect Precious Metal and related companies.
From Our Partners
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
They told you not to miss this one
The largest companies in the SP 500 are now more overvalued relative to fundamentals than they were at the abs...
Thor Metals | Sponsoredtc pixel
Forget SpaceX, this is Elon’s Next Breakthrough
Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin - two investors who called Nvidia a decade ago - say Elon Musk's newly filed AI pa...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
When I found Rolls-Royce under $2, most people thought I was crazy
In 2022, Karim Rahemtulla recommended Rolls-Royce when it traded under $2. The stock climbed more than 1,100% ...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
Print this and keep it by your screen
Ever been right about a stock's direction and still lost money on the trade? It's almost never bad luck - it's...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
Bank of America just revealed your expiration date. In their Bloomberg interview, they didn't just predict the...
Decentralized Masters | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
They told you not to miss this one
The largest companies in the SP 500 are now more overvalued relative to fundamentals than they were at the abs...
Thor Metals | Sponsoredtc pixel
Forget SpaceX, this is Elon’s Next Breakthrough
Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin - two investors who called Nvidia a decade ago - say Elon Musk's newly filed AI pa...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
When I found Rolls-Royce under $2, most people thought I was crazy
In 2022, Karim Rahemtulla recommended Rolls-Royce when it traded under $2. The stock climbed more than 1,100% ...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles