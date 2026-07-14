Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Purchases 19 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Andrew Livingston bought 19 shares of Howden Joinery Group on July 10 at GBX 776 per share, totaling £147.44. He also purchased 19 shares in June at GBX 800 each.

Andrew Livingston bought 19 shares of Howden Joinery Group on July 10 at GBX 776 per share, totaling £147.44. He also purchased 19 shares in June at GBX 800 each. Stock performance: Howden Joinery Group shares were up 1.9% and opened at GBX 789.43, trading near their 50-day moving average but below the 200-day average. The stock has ranged from GBX 713 to GBX 981 over the past 12 months.

Howden Joinery Group shares were up 1.9% and opened at GBX 789.43, trading near their 50-day moving average but below the 200-day average. The stock has ranged from GBX 713 to GBX 981 over the past 12 months. Analyst sentiment: Wall Street analysts remain mixed, with two Buy ratings and four Hold ratings. The consensus rating is Hold, with an average price target of GBX 993.17.

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston bought 19 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 776 per share, for a total transaction of £147.44.

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Andrew Livingston purchased 19 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 800 per share, for a total transaction of £152.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 1.9%

HWDN opened at GBX 789.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 786.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 821.88. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 713 and a 12 month high of GBX 981.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 900 to GBX 955 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 919 price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,075 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,210 price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 993.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWDN

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens. Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium. Howdens only sells to the trade - they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards. Local Howdens depots build trusted partnerships with trade professionals, helping them to exceed their customers' expectations and allowing their businesses and ours to profit from doing so.

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