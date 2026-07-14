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Rotork (LON:ROR) Insider Kiet Huynh Purchases 51 Shares of Stock

July 14, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Rotork insider Kiet Huynh bought 51 shares on July 10 at an average price of GBX 295, continuing a series of recent purchases in June and May.
  • Stock performance: Rotork shares were down 1.7% and opened at GBX 291.70, near the lower end of their 52-week range of GBX 287.40 to GBX 393.60.
  • Analyst outlook: Wall Street sentiment remains positive, with five Buy ratings and one Hold, giving Rotork a consensus Moderate Buy rating and a GBX 405 price target.

Rotork plc (LON:ROR - Get Free Report) insider Kiet Huynh purchased 51 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 per share, for a total transaction of £150.45.

Kiet Huynh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 10th, Kiet Huynh acquired 49 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 per share, with a total value of £148.47.
  • On Monday, May 11th, Kiet Huynh acquired 49 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of £150.05 per share, with a total value of £7,352.45.

Rotork Stock Down 1.7%

LON:ROR opened at GBX 291.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Rotork plc has a 1-year low of GBX 287.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 393.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 304.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 328.52. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROR has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital Group raised shares of Rotork to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 400 price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rotork from GBX 390 to GBX 405 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rotork currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 405.


View Our Latest Stock Report on Rotork

About Rotork

(Get Free Report)

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety. Rotork employs about 3,200 people, has manufacturing facilities in more than 17 locations and serves 170 countries through a global service network. Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: ROR) and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

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