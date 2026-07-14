Nik Jhangiani Buys 10 Shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock

Key Points Diageo insider Nik Jhangiani bought 10 shares on July 10 at GBX 1,505 each, for a total of £150.50. This follows two similar purchases earlier in June and May.

bought 10 shares on July 10 at GBX 1,505 each, for a total of £150.50. This follows two similar purchases earlier in June and May. Diageo shares were up 3.0% in Tuesday trading, opening at GBX 1,547, with the stock sitting between a 1-year low of GBX 1,350 and a high of GBX 2,142.

in Tuesday trading, opening at GBX 1,547, with the stock sitting between a 1-year low of GBX 1,350 and a high of GBX 2,142. Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with five Buy ratings and three Hold ratings, and a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Recent targets from firms like UBS, Deutsche Bank, Jefferies, and RBC range from GBX 1,600 to GBX 2,000.

Diageo plc (LON:DGE - Get Free Report) insider Nik Jhangiani purchased 10 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,505 per share, for a total transaction of £150.50.

Nik Jhangiani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Nik Jhangiani acquired 10 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,484 per share, with a total value of £148.40.

On Monday, May 11th, Nik Jhangiani acquired 10 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,542 per share, with a total value of £154.20.

Diageo Trading Up 3.0%

LON:DGE opened at GBX 1,547 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,350 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,142. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,530.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,561.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DGE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 1,600 price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,759 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a £222.30 target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 2,000 target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 4,554.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry. With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we're building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we're a truly global company. With such diversity, we're able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future. To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.

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