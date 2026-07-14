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Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Insider Richard Pike Buys 12 Shares of Stock

July 14, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Johnson Matthey insider Richard Pike purchased 12 shares on July 10 at GBX 1,909 each, totaling £229.08. He also bought 14 shares in June and 10 shares in May, showing a pattern of small insider purchases.
  • Stock performance and valuation: Johnson Matthey shares opened at GBX 1,934, below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company has a market value of about £3.25 billion and is trading near its 12-month low of GBX 1,730.72.
  • Analyst outlook: Analyst sentiment remains cautiously positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,298.33. Recent ratings included buy calls from Berenberg and Deutsche Bank, while UBS stayed neutral.

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT - Get Free Report) insider Richard Pike bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,909 per share, for a total transaction of £229.08.

Richard Pike also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 10th, Richard Pike bought 14 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,990 per share, for a total transaction of £278.60.
  • On Wednesday, May 13th, Richard Pike purchased 10 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,158 per share, with a total value of £215.80.

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,934 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,074.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,103.47. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,730.72 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,434. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 128.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 1,257.30 billion for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth


A number of equities research analysts have commented on JMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "restricted" rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,300 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,400 price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,298.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JMAT

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers' products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

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