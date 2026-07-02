Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares

Key Points Insider purchase: Seema Paterson bought 10,000 shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust on June 30 at an average price of GBX 213 per share, totaling £21,300.

Seema Paterson bought 10,000 shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust on June 30 at an average price of GBX 213 per share, totaling £21,300. Stock performance: The shares were up 1.4% and opened at GBX 215, near their 52-week high of GBX 216.

The shares were up 1.4% and opened at GBX 215, near their 52-week high of GBX 216. Recent financial snapshot: The trust reported quarterly EPS of GBX 6.23, with a net margin of 91.43% and return on equity of 13.49%.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK - Get Free Report) insider Seema Paterson bought 10,000 shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 per share, for a total transaction of £21,300.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 215 on Thursday. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 180.12 and a 52-week high of GBX 216. The company has a market capitalization of £231.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 209.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 203.57.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The company reported GBX 6.23 EPS for the quarter. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust had a net margin of 91.43% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of GBX 889 million for the quarter.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth predominantly from investment in UK listed equities, with the aim of providing a total return in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index. Investments are made with a five year investment horizon and the portfolio is relatively concentrated with between 35 - 65 companies. 10% of the total asset value of the Trust can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in private companies. Sector and industry weightings are a consequence of the index agnostic approach to stock selection.

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