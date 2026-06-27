British Land (LON:BLND) Insider David Walker Purchases 21,148 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider David Walker bought 21,148 British Land shares on June 26 at GBX 422 each, totaling about £89,245. This follows a recent sale of 36,209 shares on June 15.

on June 26 at GBX 422 each, totaling about £89,245. This follows a recent sale of 36,209 shares on June 15. British Land’s shares were trading near their 12-month high , opening at GBX 421.80 versus a year range of GBX 318.60 to GBX 432. The stock also trades above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

, opening at GBX 421.80 versus a year range of GBX 318.60 to GBX 432. The stock also trades above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analysts remain cautious overall, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 446.44. Recent reports were mixed, including one buy rating and several hold/neutral views.

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND - Get Free Report) insider David Walker acquired 21,148 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 422 per share, for a total transaction of £89,244.56.

David Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, David Walker sold 36,209 shares of British Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420, for a total value of £152,077.80.

On Tuesday, April 14th, David Walker purchased 40 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 383 per share, with a total value of £153.20.

British Land Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 421.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 396.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 393.70. The company has a market cap of £4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.18. British Land Company PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 318.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 432.

British Land (LON:BLND - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 28.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British Land had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 86.48%.The company had revenue of £523 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 410 target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 440 to GBX 430 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 440 price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, May 18th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 510 target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 446.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLND

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

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