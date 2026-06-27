Stelrad Group (LON:SRAD) Insider Purchases £5,700 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Stelrad Group insider Katherine Innes Ker purchased 3,750 shares on June 25 at GBX 152 each, totaling about £5,700 .

Stelrad Group insider Katherine Innes Ker purchased 3,750 shares on June 25 at GBX 152 each, totaling about . Stock performance: The shares were down 0.7% and opened at GBX 152, near the middle of their 52-week range of GBX 115.88 to GBX 180.

The shares were down 0.7% and opened at GBX 152, near the middle of their 52-week range of GBX 115.88 to GBX 180. Analyst view: Berenberg reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 190 price target, matching the consensus Buy rating and average target price.

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD - Get Free Report) insider Katherine Innes Ker bought 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 per share, with a total value of £5,700.

Stelrad Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SRAD stock opened at GBX 152 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.23. Stelrad Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 115.88 and a 1 year high of GBX 180. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £193.58 million, a P/E ratio of 230.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Stelrad Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stelrad Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 190.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRAD

Stelrad Group Company Profile

Stelrad is a leading specialist manufacturer and distributor of steel panel radiators in the UK, Europe and Turkey, selling an extensive range of standard and premium steel panel radiators, low surface temperature radiators, towel warmers, decorative steel tubular radiators and other steel “column” radiators.

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