Graham Bird Buys 34,000 Shares of Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Stock

Key Points Graham Bird , an insider at Ondo InsurTech, bought 34,000 shares on June 25 at an average price of GBX 6 per share, totaling £2,040 .

, an insider at Ondo InsurTech, bought on June 25 at an average price of per share, totaling . Ondo InsurTech’s shares opened at GBX 6.86 Friday, with the company carrying a market cap of £10.28 million and trading well below its 52-week high of GBX 35 .

Friday, with the company carrying a market cap of and trading well below its . The company focuses on claims prevention technology for home insurers, especially its LeakBot product, which is designed to detect water leaks and reduce costly home insurance claims.

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO - Get Free Report) insider Graham Bird purchased 34,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 per share, for a total transaction of £2,040.

Ondo InsurTech Stock Performance

ONDO stock opened at GBX 6.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.85. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.09.

About Ondo InsurTech

Ondo is a world leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo's focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot - claims prevention technology that prevents water damage claims in houses. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined. LeakBot is a patented self-install solution that connects to the home wireless network and, if it detects a leak, notifies the customer via the LeakBot mobile app and provides access to a team of expert LeakBot engineers to 'find and fix' the problem.

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