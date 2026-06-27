Laurie Fitch Acquires 15,000 Shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Man Group insider Laurie Fitch bought 15,000 shares on June 26 at GBX 285 each, totaling £42,750.

Man Group insider Laurie Fitch bought 15,000 shares on June 26 at GBX 285 each, totaling £42,750. Stock context: EMG shares opened at GBX 287.80, near their 52-week high of GBX 305.80, and the company has a market value of about £3.22 billion.

EMG shares opened at GBX 287.80, near their 52-week high of GBX 305.80, and the company has a market value of about £3.22 billion. Analyst sentiment: Broker views are mixed, with one Buy rating and three Hold ratings overall, leaving the stock at an average Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 271.

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG - Get Free Report) insider Laurie Fitch acquired 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 285 per share, for a total transaction of £42,750.

Man Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMG stock opened at GBX 287.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 277.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 260.34. Man Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 154.25 and a 52 week high of GBX 305.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 280 price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Man Group to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 295 to GBX 310 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 290 to GBX 285 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 271.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Man Group

About Man Group

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers' capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future. Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes. We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

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