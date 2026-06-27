Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Insider Will Whitehorn Buys 12,450 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Seraphim Space Investment Trust insider Will Whitehorn bought 12,450 shares on June 26 at an average price of GBX 79, totaling about £9,835.50.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust insider Will Whitehorn bought 12,450 shares on June 26 at an average price of GBX 79, totaling about £9,835.50. Recent accumulation: Whitehorn has also made several other purchases recently, including 5,000 shares, 8,000 shares, and 10,000 shares in separate trades in May and June.

Whitehorn has also made several other purchases recently, including 5,000 shares, 8,000 shares, and 10,000 shares in separate trades in May and June. Stock snapshot: SSIT opened at GBX 180, with a market cap of about £426.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36, and a 52-week range of GBX 66 to GBX 284.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT - Get Free Report) insider Will Whitehorn acquired 12,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 per share, for a total transaction of £9,835.50.

Will Whitehorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Will Whitehorn bought 5,000 shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 per share, for a total transaction of £4,900.

On Thursday, June 4th, Will Whitehorn bought 8,000 shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 182 per share, with a total value of £14,560.

On Friday, May 15th, Will Whitehorn bought 10,000 shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 per share, with a total value of £10,000.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON SSIT opened at GBX 180 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 215.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 164.40. The firm has a market cap of £426.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.28. Seraphim Space Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 66 and a 1 year high of GBX 284.

About Seraphim Space Investment Trust

The world's first listed Space Tech fund. Sustainability, connectivity and digitalisation are global scale challenges. Our portfolio companies reflect our commitment to the planet. Seraphim Space Investment Trust will target early and growth stage Space Tech companies that have the potential to dominate globally and that are sector leaders with first mover advantages in areas such as climate, communications, mobility and cyber security.

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