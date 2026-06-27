Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Insider Buys 68,313 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Dr. Martens insider Giles Wilson bought 68,313 shares on June 25 at an average price of GBX 72, totaling about £49,185. He has also made several smaller purchases in recent months.

Dr. Martens insider Giles Wilson bought 68,313 shares on June 25 at an average price of GBX 72, totaling about £49,185. He has also made several smaller purchases in recent months. Stock performance: Dr. Martens shares were down 2.3% and opened at GBX 70.38, trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Dr. Martens shares were down 2.3% and opened at GBX 70.38, trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst outlook: Brokerage sentiment is mixed, with two Buy and two Hold ratings, and the consensus price target stands at GBX 105, above the current share price.

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS - Get Free Report) insider Giles Wilson purchased 68,313 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 72 per share, with a total value of £49,185.36.

Giles Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Giles Wilson acquired 202 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 per share, for a total transaction of £149.48.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Giles Wilson acquired 233 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 64 per share, for a total transaction of £149.12.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Giles Wilson acquired 232 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 per share, with a total value of £150.80.

Dr. Martens Trading Down 2.3%

Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 70.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £673.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.25. Dr. Martens plc has a 12-month low of GBX 59.15 and a 12-month high of GBX 100.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 4.20 EPS for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of £764.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCS. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 100 price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 114 to GBX 110 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 105.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCS

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history. It operates in over 60 countries and employs over 3,650 people worldwide. Its operations are split across both Direct-to-Consumer and wholesale channels, and in addition to its world-renowned “1460” boot its product segments span shoes including the 1461 shoe and Adrian loafer, sandals including the Zebzag mule, Kids ranges, as well as a growing line of bags and accessories. The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

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