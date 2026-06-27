Insider Buying: Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Insider Purchases £47,400 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Chemring Group insider Alpna Amar purchased 10,000 shares on June 26 at an average price of GBX 474, totaling £47,400.

Chemring Group insider Alpna Amar purchased 10,000 shares on June 26 at an average price of GBX 474, totaling £47,400. Stock context: CHG shares were up 0.7% and opened at GBX 484.60, still below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock has traded between GBX 446.52 and GBX 614 over the past 12 months.

CHG shares were up 0.7% and opened at GBX 484.60, still below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock has traded between GBX 446.52 and GBX 614 over the past 12 months. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Recent coverage includes buy ratings from Jefferies and Deutsche Bank, while RBC trimmed its target slightly to GBX 580. Overall, analysts rate the stock a Buy with an average target price of GBX 619.

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG - Get Free Report) insider Alpna Amar purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 474 per share, for a total transaction of £47,400.

Chemring Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LON CHG opened at GBX 484.60 on Friday. Chemring Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 446.52 and a 12-month high of GBX 614. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 509.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 512.48.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX 6.20 EPS for the quarter. Chemring Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.77%.The firm had revenue of £237.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Chemring Group PLC will post 24.8815166 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 600 to GBX 580 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 658 price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 650 target price on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemring Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 619.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHG

Chemring Group Company Profile

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers' complex needs. Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today's increasingly unstable world. We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success. Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

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