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Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

June 27, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Ruffer Investment insider Nicholas Pink purchased 5,000 shares on June 25 at an average price of GBX 292, totaling £14,600.
  • Stock price context: RICA opened at GBX 293.25 and sits near its recent trading range, with a 1-year low of GBX 281 and 1-year high of GBX 319.
  • Company profile: Ruffer Investment aims to deliver consistent positive returns and seeks a total return greater than twice the Bank of England Bank Rate.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA - Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Pink acquired 5,000 shares of Ruffer Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 292 per share, for a total transaction of £14,600.

Ruffer Investment Price Performance

Shares of RICA opened at GBX 293.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £866.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.20. Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 281 and a 1 year high of GBX 319. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 303.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 302.59.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform. We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors' wealth over the long haul. If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors' income and capital. The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

Further Reading

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