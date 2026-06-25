Tjeerd Jegen Buys 53,100 Shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Tjeerd Jegen bought 53,100 shares of B&M European Value Retail at an average price of GBX 187, a purchase worth about £99,297 .

Tjeerd Jegen bought 53,100 shares of B&M European Value Retail at an average price of GBX 187, a purchase worth about . Stock and financial snapshot: The shares last traded at GBX 210.40, giving the company a market cap of about £2.11 billion . B&M also reported quarterly EPS of GBX 16.30 and has a P/E ratio of 12.91.

The shares last traded at GBX 210.40, giving the company a market cap of about . B&M also reported quarterly EPS of GBX 16.30 and has a P/E ratio of 12.91. Analyst sentiment: Wall Street’s overall view remains Hold, with an average price target of GBX 204.38. Recent notes included a downgrade from Shore Capital to Hold and a reaffirmed Hold rating from Jefferies.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME - Get Free Report) insider Tjeerd Jegen purchased 53,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 per share, for a total transaction of £99,297.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 210.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 175. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.52. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 140 and a 1-year high of GBX 288.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 16.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of GBX 577.50 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B&M European Value Retail S.A. will post 38.4814815 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 215 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 165 price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 204.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BME

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

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