Insider Buying: Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Insider Buys £27,800 in Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Marwyn Value Investors insider Peter Rioda bought 20,000 shares on June 23 at GBX 139 each, totaling £27,800 .

Marwyn Value Investors insider Peter Rioda bought 20,000 shares on June 23 at GBX 139 each, totaling . Stock performance: The shares were trading up 0.6% and opened at GBX 139, near the company’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The shares were trading up and opened at GBX 139, near the company’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Company snapshot: Marwyn Value Investors has a market cap of £78.58 million and reported strong quarterly results, including GBX 9.06 EPS and a 27.99% return on equity.

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI - Get Free Report) insider Peter Rioda bought 20,000 shares of Marwyn Value Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 per share, with a total value of £27,800.

Marwyn Value Investors Trading Up 0.6%

LON MVI opened at GBX 139 on Thursday. Marwyn Value Investors has a 1 year low of GBX 113.03 and a 1 year high of GBX 146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £78.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 137.66.

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 9.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 503 million for the quarter. Marwyn Value Investors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 765.94%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic. It follows the buy-and-build strategy. It invests in companies based in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and North America. The fund seeks to invest in companies with enterprise value of EUR150 million ($158.11 million) to EUR1500 million ($1581.1 million).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].