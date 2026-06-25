Alex Bevis Sells 5,084 Shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Alex Bevis sold 5,084 shares of Frontier Developments on June 23 at an average price of GBX 404, for total proceeds of £20,539.36.

Alex Bevis sold 5,084 shares of Frontier Developments on June 23 at an average price of GBX 404, for total proceeds of £20,539.36. Stock performance: Frontier Developments shares recently opened at GBX 403, trading near their 50-day average of GBX 397.57 and below the 200-day average of GBX 416.06.

Frontier Developments shares recently opened at GBX 403, trading near their 50-day average of GBX 397.57 and below the 200-day average of GBX 416.06. Analyst outlook remains positive: Shore Capital and Berenberg both reiterated buy ratings, and MarketBeat shows a consensus Buy with an average price target of GBX 618.75.

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV - Get Free Report) insider Alex Bevis sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 404, for a total value of £20,539.36.

Frontier Developments Price Performance

FDEV stock opened at GBX 403 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 397.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 416.06. Frontier Developments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 291 and a 52-week high of GBX 588.56. The company has a market capitalization of £139.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 650 price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 600 target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 618.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDEV

About Frontier Developments

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality. At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world's biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players. We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

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