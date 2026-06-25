Insider Selling: Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £37,480.17 in Stock

Key Points Staffline Group insider Thomas Spain sold 96,103 shares on June 23 at an average price of GBX 39, totaling about £37,480 .

sold 96,103 shares on June 23 at an average price of GBX 39, totaling about . Spain has been consistently selling shares over recent weeks, with multiple transactions in April and June ranging from tens of thousands to over 240,000 shares each.

over recent weeks, with multiple transactions in April and June ranging from tens of thousands to over 240,000 shares each. Staffline Group shares were trading at GBX 39, near the lower end of their 52-week range, and the company carries a high debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24.

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF - Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 96,103 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 39, for a total value of £37,480.17.

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Thomas Spain sold 61,106 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total value of £25,053.46.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Thomas Spain sold 69,681 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total value of £28,569.21.

On Monday, June 1st, Thomas Spain sold 81,496 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total value of £33,413.36.

On Thursday, May 28th, Thomas Spain sold 169,753 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total value of £69,598.73.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Thomas Spain sold 124,207 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38, for a total value of £47,198.66.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Thomas Spain sold 243,794 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38, for a total value of £92,641.72.

On Monday, April 27th, Thomas Spain sold 27,444 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45, for a total value of £12,349.80.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Thomas Spain sold 91,559 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 44, for a total value of £40,285.96.

Staffline Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:STAF opened at GBX 39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.63. Staffline Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 36 and a 1-year high of GBX 52.50. The stock has a market cap of £42.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Staffline Group (LON:STAF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Staffline Group had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Staffline Group plc will post 4.3026706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets and retail, drinks, driving, food processing, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. It also offers adult and prison education, skills-based employability programmes and support, recruitment process outsourcing, and managed service provider solutions; branches, permanent, and contract recruitment solutions; generalist recruitment services; workforce recruitment and management to industry customers; and technical and engineering recruitment services.

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