Insider Buying: Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Insider Buys 603,093 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Sound Energy insider Graham Lyon bought 603,093 shares on June 23 at GBX 2 each, a purchase worth about £12,061.86.

Sound Energy insider Graham Lyon bought 603,093 shares on June 23 at GBX 2 each, a purchase worth about £12,061.86. Stock remains weak: The shares opened at GBX 2.03, below the 50-day average of GBX 3.34 and the 200-day average of GBX 6.41, with a 52-week range of GBX 1.60 to GBX 13.

The shares opened at GBX 2.03, below the 50-day average of GBX 3.34 and the 200-day average of GBX 6.41, with a 52-week range of GBX 1.60 to GBX 13. Business and outlook: Sound Energy is an AIM-listed upstream gas company focused on projects in Morocco, and analysts expect it to post a loss of 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU - Get Free Report) insider Graham Lyon purchased 603,093 shares of Sound Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £12,061.86.

Sound Energy Stock Performance

LON:SOU opened at GBX 2.03 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 3.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.41. The firm has a market cap of £4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -829.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.95. Sound Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 13.

Sound Energy (LON:SOU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX (11.10) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sound Energy plc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Sound Energy

Sound Energy is an upstream gas company with assets in Morocco, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Sound energy is focussed on providing lower carbon footprint fuels, powering the region's energy transition through cash generative developments. Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry. Phase 2 will see gas delivered to the Maghreb-Europe pipeline. Our exploration portfolio continues to hold multi-Tcf upside potential. Natural gas is a key part of Morocco's de-carbonisation strategy, displacing power generation from carbon-intensive coal.

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