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Gemma Godfrey Purchases 1,367 Shares of Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock

June 25, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Gemma Godfrey bought 1,367 shares of Telecom Plus at an average price of GBX 726, signaling insider confidence in the company.
  • Strong recent results: Telecom Plus reported full-year EPS of GBX 102.20 and revenue of GBX 194.11 billion, with a 3.51% net margin and 27.40% return on equity.
  • Shareholder-friendly plans: Management announced a £40 million buyback and a five-year growth strategy, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a GBX 2,400 consensus target price.

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) insider Gemma Godfrey purchased 1,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 726 per share, with a total value of £9,924.42.

Telecom Plus Trading Up 5.2%

Telecom Plus stock opened at GBX 747 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.39. Telecom Plus Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 638 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,065. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,090.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,258.51. The firm has a market cap of £596.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 102.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 194.11 billion during the quarter. Telecom Plus had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 27.40%. Analysts anticipate that Telecom Plus Plc will post 118.0645161 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In


TEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price objective on shares of Telecom Plus in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,000 target price on shares of Telecom Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,400.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Telecom Plus

Key Headlines Impacting Telecom Plus

Here are the key news stories impacting Telecom Plus this week:

About Telecom Plus

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands. Telecom Plus Plc was incorporated in 1996 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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