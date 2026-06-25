Bruce Hiscock Buys 534 Shares of Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock

Key Points Bioventix insider Bruce Hiscock bought 534 shares on June 24 at an average price of GBX 1,799, spending about £9,606.66.

bought 534 shares on June 24 at an average price of GBX 1,799, spending about £9,606.66. This was Hiscock’s second recent purchase, following a smaller buy of 66 shares on April 27 at GBX 1,679 each.

Bioventix shares fell 5.0% and opened at GBX 1,710, while the company’s market cap stands at about £89.35 million and its stock has traded between GBX 1,300 and GBX 3,020 over the past year.

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP - Get Free Report) insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,799 per share, for a total transaction of £9,606.66.

Bruce Hiscock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Bruce Hiscock acquired 66 shares of Bioventix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,679 per share, with a total value of £1,108.14.

Bioventix Stock Down 5.0%

BVXP stock opened at GBX 1,710 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £89.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,693.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,694.65. Bioventix PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,300 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,020.

Bioventix (LON:BVXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported GBX 69.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Bioventix had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 59.30%.The business had revenue of GBX 615.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bioventix PLC will post 166.3066955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services. Bioventix PLC was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Farnham, United Kingdom.

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