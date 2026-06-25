John Newlands Buys 30,000 Shares of CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: John Newlands purchased 30,000 shares of CQS New City High Yield on Wednesday, June 24, at an average price of GBX 52 per share, for a total of £15,600.

John Newlands purchased 30,000 shares of CQS New City High Yield on Wednesday, June 24, at an average price of GBX 52 per share, for a total of £15,600. Stock performance: The shares were down 0.4% and opened at GBX 51.80 on Thursday. The stock has traded between GBX 47.50 and GBX 53.40 over the past 52 weeks.

The shares were down 0.4% and opened at GBX 51.80 on Thursday. The stock has traded between GBX 47.50 and GBX 53.40 over the past 52 weeks. Company profile: CQS New City High Yield Fund focuses on high-yield fixed income securities and income-producing assets, and its board has increased dividends every year since the fund launched in 2007.

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF - Get Free Report) insider John Newlands acquired 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 per share, with a total value of £15,600.

CQS New City High Yield Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CQS New City High Yield stock opened at GBX 51.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £354.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.30. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 8.09. CQS New City High Yield has a 52-week low of GBX 47.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 53.40.

About CQS New City High Yield

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks. The Company also invests in equities and other income-yielding securities. Since the Fund's launch in 2007, the Board has increased the level of dividends paid every year.

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