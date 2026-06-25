John Newlands Buys 30,000 Shares of CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Stock June 25, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider buying: John Newlands purchased 30,000 shares of CQS New City High Yield on Wednesday, June 24, at an average price of GBX 52 per share, for a total of £15,600. Stock performance: The shares were down 0.4% and opened at GBX 51.80 on Thursday. The stock has traded between GBX 47.50 and GBX 53.40 over the past 52 weeks. Company profile: CQS New City High Yield Fund focuses on high-yield fixed income securities and income-producing assets, and its board has increased dividends every year since the fund launched in 2007. CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF - Get Free Report) insider John Newlands acquired 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 per share, with a total value of £15,600. CQS New City High Yield Stock Down 0.4%Shares of CQS New City High Yield stock opened at GBX 51.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £354.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.30. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 8.09. CQS New City High Yield has a 52-week low of GBX 47.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 53.40. About CQS New City High Yield (Get Free Report)CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks. The Company also invests in equities and other income-yielding securities. Since the Fund's launch in 2007, the Board has increased the level of dividends paid every year.Further ReadingFive stocks we like better than CQS New City High YieldWhy KB Home Could Reward Patient Investors LaterMeta's Internal Turmoil: Morale Nears 20-Year Low at the Wrong TimeTesla's New NHTSA Probe Lands at the Worst Possible TimeNano Nuclear’s AI Data Center Deal Puts the Stock Back in FocusThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at CQS New City High Yield? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for CQS New City High Yield and related companies. 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