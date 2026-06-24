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Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Insider Purchases 27,973 Shares

June 24, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Telecom Plus insider Nick Schoenfeld bought 27,973 shares on June 23 at an average price of GBX 708, a purchase worth about £198,049.
  • Stock and valuation context: The shares opened at GBX 710, with a 1-year range of GBX 643 to GBX 2,100 and a market cap of £566.83 million. The stock also trades well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analyst view and business results: Analysts currently rate Telecom Plus as a Moderate Buy with an average target price of GBX 2,400. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 102.20 and revenue of GBX 194.11 billion.

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) insider Nick Schoenfeld acquired 27,973 shares of Telecom Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 708 per share, with a total value of £198,048.84.

Telecom Plus Price Performance

Shares of LON:TEP opened at GBX 710 on Wednesday. Telecom Plus Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 643 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,100. The firm has a market capitalization of £566.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.42. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 1,102.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.39.

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 102.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 194.11 billion for the quarter. Telecom Plus had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telecom Plus Plc will post 118.0645161 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades


Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of Telecom Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,600 price objective on shares of Telecom Plus in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 2,400.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Telecom Plus

About Telecom Plus

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands. Telecom Plus Plc was incorporated in 1996 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

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