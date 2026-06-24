Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Purchases 57 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Mitchells & Butlers insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 57 shares on June 19 at GBX 239 each, a small transaction worth £136.23. He also purchased 54 shares in April at GBX 258 each.

Mitchells & Butlers insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 57 shares on June 19 at GBX 239 each, a small transaction worth £136.23. He also purchased 54 shares in April at GBX 258 each. Stock and valuation snapshot: Shares of MAB opened at GBX 237.43, near the bottom of its 52-week range of GBX 223.50 to GBX 308. The company trades at a market cap of £1.41 billion and a relatively low P/E ratio of 7.76.

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 237.43, near the bottom of its 52-week range of GBX 223.50 to GBX 308. The company trades at a market cap of £1.41 billion and a relatively low P/E ratio of 7.76. Analyst outlook: The stock currently carries a consensus rating of Moderate Buy, with five analysts rating it Buy and two Hold. The average price target is GBX 485, well above the current share price.

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB - Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 57 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 239 per share, with a total value of £136.23.

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 54 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 258 per share, with a total value of £139.32.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 237.43 on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 223.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 248.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 17.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 6.70%.The company had revenue of GBX 149 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 355 price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 485.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

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