Insider Buying: Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Insider Buys 65,060 Shares

Key Points Insider purchase: Fionnuala Hogan bought 65,060 shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT on June 19 at an average price of GBX 1 per share, totaling £650.60.

Fionnuala Hogan bought 65,060 shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT on June 19 at an average price of GBX 1 per share, totaling £650.60. Stock performance: SOHO was up 2.7% and traded at GBX 76.40, near its 52-week high of GBX 78.70 and above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

SOHO was up 2.7% and traded at GBX 76.40, near its 52-week high of GBX 78.70 and above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst outlook: Jefferies reaffirmed a buy rating with a GBX 82 price target, and MarketBeat reports a consensus buy rating from analysts.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO - Get Free Report) insider Fionnuala Hogan acquired 65,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £650.60.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Trading Up 2.7%

SOHO opened at GBX 76.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 795.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.98. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.13. The company has a market capitalization of £300.61 million, a P/E ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 0.56. Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 64.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 78.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 82 price target on shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOHO

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Social Housing REIT seeks to address the ongoing housing crisis by investing in the UK social housing sector, providing sustainable high-quality homes which have been adapted for vulnerable adults with long-term care and support needs including mental health issues, learning disabilities, or physical and sensory impairment. We believe our residents deserve a home that offers greater independence than institutional accommodation, at the same time as meeting their specialist care needs. Our ambition is to be the leading UK Supported Housing investor, helping guarantee secure futures for people in need across the country, while ensuring that our shareholders have an ethical, solid, long-term income source.

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