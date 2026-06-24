Insider Buying: Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Insider Purchases £15,000 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Portmeirion Group insider Angela Luge purchased 30,000 shares on June 23 at GBX 50 each, totaling £15,000.

Portmeirion Group insider Angela Luge purchased 30,000 shares on June 23 at GBX 50 each, totaling £15,000. Stock at lows: The shares opened at GBX 50, matching the company’s 52-week low and well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The shares opened at GBX 50, matching the company’s 52-week low and well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Weak fundamentals: Portmeirion reported a quarterly loss and negative margins, while analysts currently expect the company to post positive EPS for the full year.

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP - Get Free Report) insider Angela Luge bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 per share, with a total value of £15,000.

Portmeirion Group Price Performance

Shares of PMP opened at GBX 50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. Portmeirion Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 50 and a 52-week high of GBX 147.50. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX (25.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 9,106 million for the quarter. Portmeirion Group had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portmeirion Group PLC will post 52.5900016 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PMP

About Portmeirion Group

“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.” Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical. Recognised around the world, our brands have a combined history of over 700 years. With a consistent track record of growth, our revenue is generated from a variety of different channels, markets, currencies and product categories.

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