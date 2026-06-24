IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires 42 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: IntegraFin insider Euan Marshall bought 42 shares on June 22 at GBX 353 each, continuing a recent pattern of purchases that also included larger and smaller buys in April and May.

IntegraFin insider Euan Marshall bought 42 shares on June 22 at GBX 353 each, continuing a recent pattern of purchases that also included larger and smaller buys in April and May. Stock performance: IntegraFin shares were up 1.7% and opened at GBX 355.50, trading near the middle of their 52-week range of GBX 293 to GBX 397.69.

IntegraFin shares were up 1.7% and opened at GBX 355.50, trading near the middle of their 52-week range of GBX 293 to GBX 397.69. Analyst sentiment: Wall Street sentiment is mixed but generally positive, with three Buy ratings and two Hold ratings, giving the stock a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of GBX 423.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP - Get Free Report) insider Euan Marshall purchased 42 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 353 per share, for a total transaction of £148.26.

Euan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Euan Marshall purchased 45 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 per share, with a total value of £149.85.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Euan Marshall bought 5,000 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 per share, with a total value of £16,250.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Euan Marshall acquired 44 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 341 per share, with a total value of £150.04.

IntegraFin Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 355.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 250.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 293 and a 52 week high of GBX 397.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 340.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.05.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 10 EPS for the quarter. IntegraFin had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 28.60%.The firm had revenue of GBX 8,580 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IHP. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 450 price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded IntegraFin to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 440 to GBX 450 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 360 target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IntegraFin has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 423.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IntegraFin

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

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