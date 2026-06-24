Cranswick (LON:CWK) Insider Acquires £163.50 in Stock

Key Points Cranswick insider Christopher Aldersley bought 3 shares on June 22 for a total of £163.50, continuing a pattern of small purchases in recent months.

bought 3 shares on June 22 for a total of £163.50, continuing a pattern of small purchases in recent months. Aldersley also sold 9,000 shares on May 19 for about £492,300, making that a much larger transaction than his recent buys.

on May 19 for about £492,300, making that a much larger transaction than his recent buys. Analysts remain generally constructive on the stock, with four Buy ratings and one Hold; the company also reported quarterly EPS of GBX 301.70 and has a market cap of about £2.94 billion.

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK - Get Free Report) insider Christopher Aldersley purchased 3 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,450 per share, with a total value of £163.50.

Christopher Aldersley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Christopher Aldersley acquired 3 shares of Cranswick stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,503 per share, for a total transaction of £165.09.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Christopher Aldersley sold 9,000 shares of Cranswick stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,470, for a total transaction of £492,300.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Christopher Aldersley acquired 3 shares of Cranswick stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,400 per share, for a total transaction of £162.

Cranswick Price Performance

LON CWK opened at GBX 5,490 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.55. Cranswick plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4,805 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,710. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,404.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,252.43.

Cranswick (LON:CWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 301.70 EPS for the quarter. Cranswick had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of GBX 298.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cranswick plc will post 258.5590189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital Group restated a "house stock" rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 5,770 price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 6,100 price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Cranswick to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 5,500 to GBX 6,100 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 62 price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cranswick presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 4,706.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CWK

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick is a leading and innovative supplier of premium, fresh and added-value food products with revenues of more than £2.7 billion. The business employs over 15,400 people and operates from 23 well-invested, highly efficient facilities in the UK. Cranswick was formed in the early 1970s by farmers in East Yorkshire to produce animal feed and has since evolved into a business which produces a range of high-quality, predominantly fresh food, including fresh pork, poultry, convenience, gourmet products and pet food.

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