CT Automotive Group (LON:CTA) Insider Geraint Davies Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock June 24, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points CT Automotive Group insider Geraint Davies bought 30,000 shares on Monday, June 22, paying an average of GBX 31 per share for a total of £9,300. The stock was trading at GBX 31 at the time of the report, near its 50-day moving average of GBX 29.35 and above its 200-day average of GBX 27.53. CT Automotive Group has a market value of about £22.82 million and a low valuation multiple, with a P/E ratio of 2.84, while its shares have ranged from GBX 19 to GBX 45.90 over the past year. CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA - Get Free Report) insider Geraint Davies acquired 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 per share, for a total transaction of £9,300. CT Automotive Group Stock PerformanceLON:CTA opened at GBX 31 on Wednesday. CT Automotive Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 19 and a 1 year high of GBX 45.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.56. CT Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Free Report)CT Automotive is engaged in the design, development and manufacture of bespoke automotive interior finishes (for example dashboard panels and fascia finishes) and kinematic assemblies (for example air registers, arm rests, deployable cup holders and storage systems), as well as their associated tooling. CT Automotive's operating model enables it to pursue a price leadership strategy, supplying high quality parts to customers at a lower overall landed cost than competitors. This has helped the Company build a high-quality roster of world leading OEM end customers, both directly and via global Tier One suppliers including Faurecia and Marelli.Featured ArticlesFive stocks we like better than CT Automotive GroupOracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a WarningApple’s Intel Deal Arrives at the Right Time for Its StockLiquid Gold: The AI Cooling Retrofit Trade3 Dividend Stocks Under $30 to Anchor Your PortfolioThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at CT Automotive Group? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for CT Automotive Group and related companies. 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