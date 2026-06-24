Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares

Key Points Odyssean Investment Trust insider buying: Insider Peter Hewitt purchased 5,000 shares on June 23 at GBX 206 each, totaling £10,300.

Insider Peter Hewitt purchased 5,000 shares on June 23 at GBX 206 each, totaling £10,300. Stock performance and valuation: The shares opened at GBX 205 and were down about 1% on the day, with the company carrying a market cap of £287.78 million and a 52-week range of GBX 149.03 to GBX 214.

The shares opened at GBX 205 and were down about 1% on the day, with the company carrying a market cap of £287.78 million and a 52-week range of GBX 149.03 to GBX 214. Recent earnings update: The trust last reported quarterly EPS of GBX (0.60) on revenue of GBX 253 million, while posting a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 93.31%.

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT - Get Free Report) insider Peter Hewitt bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 206 per share, for a total transaction of £10,300.

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of LON OIT opened at GBX 205 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £287.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.07. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 149.03 and a 52-week high of GBX 214. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 184.46.

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX (0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 253 million for the quarter. Odyssean Investment Trust had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 93.31%.

About Odyssean Investment Trust

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