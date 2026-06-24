InsiderTrades.com logo

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares

June 24, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Odyssean Investment Trust insider buying: Insider Peter Hewitt purchased 5,000 shares on June 23 at GBX 206 each, totaling £10,300.
  • Stock performance and valuation: The shares opened at GBX 205 and were down about 1% on the day, with the company carrying a market cap of £287.78 million and a 52-week range of GBX 149.03 to GBX 214.
  • Recent earnings update: The trust last reported quarterly EPS of GBX (0.60) on revenue of GBX 253 million, while posting a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 93.31%.

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT - Get Free Report) insider Peter Hewitt bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 206 per share, for a total transaction of £10,300.

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of LON OIT opened at GBX 205 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £287.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.07. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 149.03 and a 52-week high of GBX 214. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 184.46.

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX (0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 253 million for the quarter. Odyssean Investment Trust had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 93.31%.

About Odyssean Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Odyssean Investment Trust?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies.
From Our Partners
My feud with Zohran Mamdani
Nearly 40% of Americans now hold a positive view of socialism - and former hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson s...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Quick favor to ask you
Bill Poulos is giving away his 'Safe Trade Options Formula' book at no charge - the same book that sells for $...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Top Banks Warn: A Strange Day is Coming to America
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are warning clients about a developing crisis that could suppress portfolio g...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
A drilling crew just broke a record nobody expected
A drilling crew in Beaver County, Utah hit 15,765 feet of solid granite in 16 days - a job the Department of E...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
Read this before you touch SPCX
SPCX is live on Nasdaq - but a market expert who called AMD before it climbed as high as 7,100% says buying th...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Millionaire trader who went 13-for-13 on Trump in 2025 now turns his attention to Elon.
Hedge fund trader Larry Benedict went 13-for-13 in Q1 2025 - not a single losing trade - and finished the year...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Karp just filed Form 144
On May 12, 2026, Palantir CEO Alex Karp filed to sell 585,000 shares - roughly $95.93 million. Combined with f...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
My feud with Zohran Mamdani
Nearly 40% of Americans now hold a positive view of socialism - and former hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson s...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Quick favor to ask you
Bill Poulos is giving away his 'Safe Trade Options Formula' book at no charge - the same book that sells for $...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Top Banks Warn: A Strange Day is Coming to America
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are warning clients about a developing crisis that could suppress portfolio g...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
A drilling crew just broke a record nobody expected
A drilling crew in Beaver County, Utah hit 15,765 feet of solid granite in 16 days - a job the Department of E...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles