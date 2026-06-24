Richmond Hill Resources (LON:RHR) Insider Purchases 385,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Richmond Hill Resources insider Hamish Hamlyn Harris purchased 385,000 shares on June 22 at GBX 1 each, totaling £3,850.

Richmond Hill Resources insider Hamish Hamlyn Harris purchased 385,000 shares on June 22 at GBX 1 each, totaling £3,850. Stock performance: The shares were down 3.7% and opened at GBX 1.30, near the company’s 1-year low of GBX 1.

The shares were down 3.7% and opened at GBX 1.30, near the company’s 1-year low of GBX 1. Company snapshot: Richmond Hill Resources has a market value of about £8.79 million and recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX (0.10).

Richmond Hill Resources (LON:RHR - Get Free Report) insider Hamish Hamlyn Harris acquired 385,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £3,850.

Richmond Hill Resources Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of LON:RHR opened at GBX 1.30 on Wednesday. Richmond Hill Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 1 and a 1 year high of GBX 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

Richmond Hill Resources (LON:RHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX (0.10) EPS for the quarter.

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