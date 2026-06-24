Richmond Hill Resources (LON:RHR) Insider Purchases 385,000 Shares of Stock June 24, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider buying: Richmond Hill Resources insider Hamish Hamlyn Harris purchased 385,000 shares on June 22 at GBX 1 each, totaling £3,850. Stock performance: The shares were down 3.7% and opened at GBX 1.30, near the company’s 1-year low of GBX 1. Company snapshot: Richmond Hill Resources has a market value of about £8.79 million and recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX (0.10). Richmond Hill Resources (LON:RHR - Get Free Report) insider Hamish Hamlyn Harris acquired 385,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £3,850. Richmond Hill Resources Stock Down 3.7%Shares of LON:RHR opened at GBX 1.30 on Wednesday. Richmond Hill Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 1 and a 1 year high of GBX 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. Richmond Hill Resources (LON:RHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX (0.10) EPS for the quarter. Featured ArticlesFive stocks we like better than Richmond Hill ResourcesOracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a WarningApple’s Intel Deal Arrives at the Right Time for Its StockLiquid Gold: The AI Cooling Retrofit Trade3 Dividend Stocks Under $30 to Anchor Your PortfolioThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Richmond Hill Resources? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Richmond Hill Resources and related companies. 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