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Insider Buying: Boku (LON:BOKU) Insider Acquires £100,700 in Stock

July 9, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Boku insider Stuart Paul Neal bought 106,000 shares on July 8 at an average price of GBX 95, totaling £100,700.
  • Stock trading near lows: Boku opened at GBX 94.17, close to its 52-week low of GBX 90 and well below its 52-week high of GBX 250.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: Four analysts rate Boku a Buy, with a consensus target price of GBX 310.75, despite some recent target cuts.

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU - Get Free Report) insider Stuart Paul Neal purchased 106,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 per share, with a total value of £100,700.

Boku Stock Performance

LON:BOKU opened at GBX 94.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of £275.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.10. Boku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOKU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 324 target price on shares of Boku in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boku from GBX 334 to GBX 311 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 310.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boku

Boku Company Profile

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