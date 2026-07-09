Insider Buying: Boku (LON:BOKU) Insider Acquires £100,700 in Stock July 9, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider buying: Boku insider Stuart Paul Neal bought 106,000 shares on July 8 at an average price of GBX 95, totaling £100,700. Stock trading near lows: Boku opened at GBX 94.17, close to its 52-week low of GBX 90 and well below its 52-week high of GBX 250. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Four analysts rate Boku a Buy, with a consensus target price of GBX 310.75, despite some recent target cuts. Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU - Get Free Report) insider Stuart Paul Neal purchased 106,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 per share, with a total value of £100,700. Boku Stock PerformanceLON:BOKU opened at GBX 94.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of £275.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.10. Boku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.27. Wall Street Analysts Forecast GrowthSeveral research analysts recently weighed in on BOKU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 324 target price on shares of Boku in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boku from GBX 334 to GBX 311 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 310.75.Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BokuBoku Company Profile (Get Free Report)Recommended StoriesFive stocks we like better than BokuA Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's TollboothWhy Exxon Could Be the Market's Next Big Comeback StockThe Market Just Got Shaken—These 3 ETFs May Come Out StrongerMeta Platforms’ Cloud Push: Growth Opportunity Versus AI ConcernsThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Boku? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Boku and related companies. 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