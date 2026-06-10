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Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Acquires 5,810 Shares

June 10, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buy: Audioboom Group insider Michael Tobin purchased 5,810 shares on June 8 at an average price of GBX 478, totaling about £27,771.80.
  • Stock level: The shares were trading around GBX 475.50, below the company’s 50-day moving average of GBX 563.01 and 200-day moving average of GBX 598.65.
  • Company snapshot: Audioboom is a large podcast publisher with more than 98 million monthly downloads, a market cap of about £85.75 million, and a 52-week range of GBX 270 to GBX 810.

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM - Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin bought 5,810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 478 per share, for a total transaction of £27,771.80.

Audioboom Group Price Performance

LON BOOM opened at GBX 475.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 563.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 598.65. Audioboom Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 270 and a 52-week high of GBX 810. The company has a market cap of £85.75 million, a PE ratio of 91.44 and a beta of 1.17.

About Audioboom Group

(Get Free Report)

Audioboom is a global leader in podcasting – our shows are downloaded more than 98 million times each month by 30 million unique listeners around the world. Audioboom is ranked as the fourth largest podcast publisher in the US by Triton Digital. Audioboom's ad-tech and monetisation platform underpins a scalable content business that provides commercial services for a premium network of 250 top tier podcasts, with key partners including ‘Casefile True Crime' (US), ‘Morbid' (US), ‘True Crime Obsessed' (US), ‘The Morning Toast' (US), ‘No Such Thing As A Fish' (UK), and ‘The Cycling Podcast' (UK). The Audioboom Originals Network is a slate of content developed and produced by Audioboom including ‘Dark Air with Terry Carnation', ‘RELAX!', ‘Baby Mamas No Dramas', ‘Covert', ‘It's Happening with Snooki & Joey', ‘Mafia', ‘Huddled Masses' and ‘What Makes A Killer'. Audioboom operates internationally, with operations and global partnerships across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

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