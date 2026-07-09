Insider Buying: B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Insider Buys £19,998.80 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Daniel Topping purchased 2,890 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners at GBX 692 each, totaling about £19,998.80 . The trade was made on Monday, July 6.

Daniel Topping purchased 2,890 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners at GBX 692 each, totaling about . The trade was made on Monday, July 6. Valuation and trading backdrop: The stock last traded at GBX 676.50, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and has a market cap of £238.39 million with a low 0.06 debt-to-equity ratio .

The stock last traded at GBX 676.50, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and has a market cap of with a low . Recent company actions and performance: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 132.60 and also authorized a share buyback plan earlier this year, a move often viewed as a sign management thinks the stock may be undervalued.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM - Get Free Report) insider Daniel Topping purchased 2,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 692 per share, with a total value of £19,998.80.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

LON BPM opened at GBX 676.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 486.99, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £238.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.22. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 685.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 674.93. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 613 and a 1 year high of GBX 719.92.

B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 132.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.P. Marsh & Partners had a net margin of 160.46% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of GBX 1,040 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC will post 61.4500021 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B.P. Marsh & Partners announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 26th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a specialist venture capital / private equity investor in early stage financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers and specialist advisory and consultancy firms. It considers investment opportunities based in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Internationally. The Group invests amounts of up to £5m in the first round. Investment structure is flexible and investment stage ranges from start up to more developed.

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