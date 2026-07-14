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Insider Buying: B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Insider Acquires £19,989.76 in Stock

July 14, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Barrie Cornes bought 2,944 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners on July 13 at an average price of GBX 679, totaling about £19,989.76.
  • Stock performance: The shares were up 0.8% to GBX 680.50, trading near both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company’s market value is about £239.8 million.
  • Financial backdrop: B.P. Marsh & Partners reported GBX 132.60 EPS for the quarter and GBX 1,040 million in revenue, while analysts expect full-year EPS of about 61.45. The company also has very low leverage and high liquidity ratios.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM - Get Free Report) insider Barrie Cornes purchased 2,944 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 679 per share, with a total value of £19,989.76.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of LON BPM opened at GBX 680.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 486.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £239.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 685.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 674.78. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 613 and a 52-week high of GBX 719.92.

B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 132.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 1,040 million for the quarter. B.P. Marsh & Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 160.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC will post 61.4500021 earnings per share for the current year.


B.P. Marsh & Partners announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 26th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

(Get Free Report)

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a specialist venture capital / private equity investor in early stage financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers and specialist advisory and consultancy firms. It considers investment opportunities based in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Internationally. The Group invests amounts of up to £5m in the first round. Investment structure is flexible and investment stage ranges from start up to more developed.

Further Reading

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