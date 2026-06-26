Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Insider Purchases £348,763.14 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Burberry Group insider Kate Ferry purchased 32,026 shares on June 25 at GBX 1,089 each, totaling about £348,763 .

Burberry Group insider Kate Ferry purchased 32,026 shares on June 25 at GBX 1,089 each, totaling about . Stock performance: Burberry shares were down 0.2% and opened at GBX 1,083, near the lower end of their 52-week range of GBX 976 to GBX 1,376.50.

Burberry shares were down 0.2% and opened at GBX 1,083, near the lower end of their 52-week range of GBX 976 to GBX 1,376.50. Analyst sentiment: Analysts are mixed, with a consensus Hold rating and an average target price of GBX 1,322.22, though several firms still have buy or outperform ratings.

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY - Get Free Report) insider Kate Ferry bought 32,026 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,089 per share, for a total transaction of £348,763.14.

Burberry Group Trading Down 0.2%

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,083 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of £3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 183.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,141.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,164.17. Burberry Group plc has a one year low of GBX 976 and a one year high of GBX 1,376.50.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 15.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Burberry Group had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.87%.The business had revenue of GBX 242 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burberry Group plc will post 32.6294821 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BRBY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,080 target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,410 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,560 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 940 target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,322.22.

View Our Latest Report on BRBY

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website.

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