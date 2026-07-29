Kate Ferry Sells 18,479 Shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock

Key Points Insider transaction: Burberry director Kate Ferry sold 18,479 shares at GBX 1,090 each, receiving approximately £201,421. She had purchased 32,026 shares at GBX 1,089 in June.

Burberry director Kate Ferry sold 18,479 shares at GBX 1,090 each, receiving approximately £201,421. She had purchased 32,026 shares at GBX 1,089 in June. Stock and financial performance: Burberry shares opened at GBX 1,094.96, with a 1-year range of GBX 976 to GBX 1,376.50 and a market capitalization of about £3.93 billion. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 15.20 and revenue of GBX 242 billion.

Burberry shares opened at GBX 1,094.96, with a 1-year range of GBX 976 to GBX 1,376.50 and a market capitalization of about £3.93 billion. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 15.20 and revenue of GBX 242 billion. Analyst outlook: Ratings are mixed, ranging from “underperform” to “buy.” The stock has an overall consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,322.22.

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY - Get Free Report) insider Kate Ferry sold 18,479 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,090, for a total transaction of £201,421.10.

Kate Ferry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Kate Ferry bought 32,026 shares of Burberry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,089 per share, for a total transaction of £348,763.14.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,094.96 on Wednesday. Burberry Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 976 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,376.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 185.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,106.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,133.13.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 15.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 242 billion during the quarter. Burberry Group had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Burberry Group plc will post 32.6294821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 950 to GBX 980 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,410 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,480 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 940 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,322.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRBY

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].