InsiderTrades.com logo

BT Group (LON:BT.A) Insider Simon Lowth Sells 461,555 Shares

June 26, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • BT Group insider Simon Lowth sold 461,555 shares on June 24 at an average price of GBX 195, for total proceeds of about £900,032.
  • Lowth also sold 256,022 shares on June 15 at an average price of GBX 200, bringing his recent share sales to more than 700,000 shares.
  • BT Group shares were trading at GBX 191.85 when the report was published, below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 18.30 in its latest earnings release.

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A - Get Free Report) insider Simon Lowth sold 461,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195, for a total value of £900,032.25.

Simon Lowth also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 15th, Simon Lowth sold 256,022 shares of BT Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200, for a total value of £512,044.

BT Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BT.A opened at GBX 191.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 214.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 203.70. BT Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

BT Group (LON:BT.A - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The communications services company reported GBX 18.30 EPS for the quarter. BT Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of GBX 1,965.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BT Group plc will post 19.1185956 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)


BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries. BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 650 communication providers across the UK. British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at BT Group?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for BT Group and related companies.
From Our Partners
SpaceX IPO “cancelled”?
SpaceX is approaching what could be a $1.6 trillion IPO - potentially the largest in history. But Louis Navell...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
The EPA just put a kill switch on Elon’s empire
A federal EPA permit expires January 2, 2027 - and if Elon Musk's Colossus supercomputer loses power that day,...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead
SpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it?
BlackRock, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Fidelity are reportedly accumulating a scarce blockchain asset - one t...
Awesomely, LLC | Sponsoredtc pixel
Grab it and keep it
Simple Options Trading For Beginners is currently available as a free download - a guide normally priced at $2...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
Millionaire trader who went 13-for-13 on Trump in 2025 now turns his attention to Elon.
Hedge fund trader Larry Benedict went 13-for-13 in Q1 2025 - not a single losing trade - and finished the year...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
Porter Stansberry nearly canceled the entire project. When he first saw the claimed returns - only one down ye...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
SpaceX IPO “cancelled”?
SpaceX is approaching what could be a $1.6 trillion IPO - potentially the largest in history. But Louis Navell...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
The EPA just put a kill switch on Elon’s empire
A federal EPA permit expires January 2, 2027 - and if Elon Musk's Colossus supercomputer loses power that day,...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead
SpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it?
BlackRock, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Fidelity are reportedly accumulating a scarce blockchain asset - one t...
Awesomely, LLC | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles