BT Group (LON:BT.A) Insider Simon Lowth Sells 461,555 Shares

Key Points BT Group insider Simon Lowth sold 461,555 shares on June 24 at an average price of GBX 195, for total proceeds of about £900,032.

on June 24 at an average price of GBX 195, for total proceeds of about £900,032. Lowth also sold 256,022 shares on June 15 at an average price of GBX 200, bringing his recent share sales to more than 700,000 shares.

on June 15 at an average price of GBX 200, bringing his recent share sales to more than 700,000 shares. BT Group shares were trading at GBX 191.85 when the report was published, below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 18.30 in its latest earnings release.

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A - Get Free Report) insider Simon Lowth sold 461,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195, for a total value of £900,032.25.

Simon Lowth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Simon Lowth sold 256,022 shares of BT Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200, for a total value of £512,044.

BT Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BT.A opened at GBX 191.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 214.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 203.70. BT Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

BT Group (LON:BT.A - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The communications services company reported GBX 18.30 EPS for the quarter. BT Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of GBX 1,965.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BT Group plc will post 19.1185956 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries. BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 650 communication providers across the UK. British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

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