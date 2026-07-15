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Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Insider Sells £19,973.61 in Stock

July 15, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider selling: Cavendish Financial insider Ben Procter sold 221,929 shares on July 14 at an average price of GBX 9, totaling £19,973.61.
  • Stock performance: Cavendish Financial shares were up 2.6% and opened at GBX 9.49, trading near their 50-day moving average of GBX 9.07 and 200-day moving average of GBX 9.50.
  • Financial snapshot: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 0.16, with a net margin of 1.00% and return on equity of 1.45%. Analysts expect full-year earnings per share of about 1.05.

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV - Get Free Report) insider Ben Procter sold 221,929 shares of Cavendish Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9, for a total transaction of £19,973.61.

Cavendish Financial Stock Up 2.6%

Cavendish Financial stock opened at GBX 9.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £31.88 million, a P/E ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 1.09. Cavendish Financial plc has a twelve month low of GBX 8.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 13.80. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.50.

Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cavendish Financial had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of GBX 5,687 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cavendish Financial plc will post 1.048913 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavendish Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cavendish is a UK champion for ambitious growth and investment companies. The Group is trusted by public and private companies, operating across industry sectors, to deliver expert services in equity capital markets, M&A, debt advisory and growth capital. Cavendish has offices in London and Edinburgh and has a global reach through its membership of Oaklins. For more information on Cavendish, please visit www.cavendish.com

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