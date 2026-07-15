Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Insider Purchases £148.83 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying continued at Oxford Nanopore Technologies , with Nick Keher purchasing 123 shares on July 14 for £148.83 at GBX 121 per share. The article also notes earlier insider buys in June and May, including a much larger 22,018-share purchase in May.

, with Nick Keher purchasing 123 shares on July 14 for £148.83 at GBX 121 per share. The article also notes earlier insider buys in June and May, including a much larger 22,018-share purchase in May. Analyst views are mixed but mostly positive : four analysts rate the stock a Buy and one rates it Hold, with a consensus target of GBX 212.60. Recent updates included Berenberg lowering its target to GBX 220 while keeping a Buy rating, and Peel Hunt maintaining Hold with a GBX 153 target.

: four analysts rate the stock a Buy and one rates it Hold, with a consensus target of GBX 212.60. Recent updates included Berenberg lowering its target to GBX 220 while keeping a Buy rating, and Peel Hunt maintaining Hold with a GBX 153 target. The shares trade well below the consensus target, opening at GBX 117.41 and sitting far under the 12-month high of GBX 224.80. The company also reported slower first-half growth, which may be weighing on sentiment despite insider purchases and supportive ratings.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT - Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher acquired 123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 per share, for a total transaction of £148.83.

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Nick Keher acquired 121 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 124 per share, for a total transaction of £150.04.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Nick Keher acquired 134 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 per share, for a total transaction of £151.42.

On Monday, May 11th, Nick Keher purchased 22,018 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 per share, for a total transaction of £24,880.34.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 117.41 on Wednesday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 95.61 and a twelve month high of GBX 224.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONT shares. Citigroup cut Oxford Nanopore Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 225 price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 153 price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 230 to GBX 220 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 212.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oxford Nanopore Technologies this week:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies' goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The Group has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology that is currently used for real-time, high-performance, accessible, and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA. The technology is used in more than 125 countries, to understand the biology of humans, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses and environments as well as to understand diseases such as cancer.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].